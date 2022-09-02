Super Bowl reflections with Leroy Butler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeRoy Butler III is an American former professional football defensive back who played for 12 years with the Green Bay Packers in the National Football League. He won Super Bowl XXXI with them over the New England Patriots. Here are some of his reflections. The entire city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin have been waiting a long time to hoist up the Lombardi trophy. The trophy was again return home to place and team and head coach it is name after. It’s been a 30 year drought of this franchise getting back to the Super bowl that’s why this is so special.. Things changed when we acquire the first free agent, Reggie White and picked up quarterback Brett Favre. The journey was not an easy one too many things have to go right. One play that stands out to me was the sack I had. I lined up trying to be discreet and rushed in on the quarterback Bledsoe and took him down. That was a pivotal play in the game and really swung the momentum back to our side.. We were able to score with the number of weapons we had on offense. Defensively we were able to keep Curtis Martin, Byars and their receivers to minimal gains. The celebrations , the excitement of winning a super bowl will stay with you for a very long time. There has been so much talk about overtime rules and should they be changed, Butler says “No!” We all know the rules just play within them. Finally, Butler gives his prediction on Super Bowl 56 and he believes that the Bengals will win. Butler says having two team typically not in the Super Bowl fighting for the coveted prize is good for the league.