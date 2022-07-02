Superbowl reflections with QB Jake Delhomme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Superbowl reflection from former panther Player and Superbowl 38 QB Jake Delhomme. The panthers took on the New England Patriots only to lose 32 t0 29 in one of the most exciting Superbowl in history. “It took a lot to get there and I’m proud of our journey” says Delhomme. Despite the great personal numbers, 3 touchdowns and 323 yard passing, I had a very slow start in the first quater of that game. The slow start had a lot to do a lot with the defense we were facing. The patriots’ defense was incredibly strong and cohesive. The game was very close but one things sticks in my crawl space “is we chase points and it could have made a difference” says Delhomme. If we didn’t chase point we would have had a chance to go into overtime with a missed field goal by the patriots instead of a win by the patriots. After the game I watched the patriots celebration and I wanted that moment to reflect on how close we came and to inspire me and my team to get back to the Superbowl.. It is not easy to get back to a Superbowl. Its hard work. This upcoming Superbowl will be exciting. Superbowl 56 have two amazing quarterbacks. If I had to make a prediction I’m rooting for the underdog in the Cincinnati Bengals.