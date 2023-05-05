Supperland is starting brunch

You can make reservations now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your weekends cleared of plans, because Supperland is starting weekend brunch!! It will be buffet-style and kicks off on May 13-14 Mother’s Day weekend. Reservations are LIVE right now! They are sold out Mother's Day weekend but you can book other weekends.

You can expect delicious menu items like eggs benedict, warm cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, shrimp cocktail and so much more for you to try!

Reservations are available on about a 90 day rolling basis, so you can currently book through July 30th. Seats are $65 per person plus tax and tip, $25 per person for kids under 12 and kids 2 and under are complimentary. Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays, with seating from 11am-1pm.

The Supperland Bar is also open at brunch!

Reservations are available at www.supper.land

