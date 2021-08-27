Support in the new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have embarked on a new school year in Charlotte Mecklenburg schools. Students and teachers are coming back a little bit different than when they left in march 2020. Student services is a great resource to take advantage of. It provides all the resources a student might need to succeed.

The past year has brought many fears and challenges. Many students and educators are returning to the classroom with some trauma. There are options for support. For students they can reach out to their teacher or a school counselor. There are also resources for educators to get through these hard times.