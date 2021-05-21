Benefits of sustainable seafood

The Walton Family Foundation talks about why it's good for the ocean

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Walton Family Foundation, choosing sustainable seafood is not only a healthy and tasty dining option, it’s also an environmentally-friendly choice as families fire up their grill and enjoy outdoor cooking and dining. As part of the Walton Family Foundation’s work to protect the oceans, the organization is encouraging consumers to take the simple step of choosing sustainable seafood.

Choosing sustainably sourced seafood helps make sure that the fragile global ecosystem remains in balance, protecting the oceans and the communities that depend on fishing. Today, 30 percent of the global seafood market is sustainable or on the path to sustainability, and consumer action is an important component of making sure this increases.

For more information visit https://www.waltonfamilyfoundation.org/seafood