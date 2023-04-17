Sweat with Salata- Free Bootcamp class

The class will take place every Wednesday at 6pm in Rea Farms

According to EventBrite, Sweat with Salata is a free 45-minute workout with fitness instructors from across Charlotte. No equipment just high energy and a smile!

Enjoy a kick-off workout with former NFL player, Randy Moss, and fitness influencer, Emily Breeze. This event is open to everyone whether you're a seasoned fitness buff or just starting out, you'll find a welcoming and supportive environment. Their instructors will lead you through a fun and high-energy workout that is suitable for all. You'll get a great sweat in, meet some new friends, and have a blast!

After your workout, see what Salata is all about with our fresh ingredients, in-house made dressings, and more choices and combinations than you can imagine. Participants at the event kick-off, April 19th, will receive a free protein upgrade with the purchase of a salad or wrap!

