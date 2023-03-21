Sweat440 is opening in NODA in early summer

Sign up now for a founding member price

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWEAT440 is a dynamic, tech driven 40 minute group fitness studio. They offer a combination of HIIT + resistance based circuit training led by our expert coaches.

Their small groups start every 10 minutes into the 4 stations set up. Each of the 4 stations lasts exactly 10 minutes and each contains a 3 exercise circuit. As one small group ends at Station 4, another starts at station 1, while each group moves to its respective next station.

SWEAT440 is for both beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts. Their workouts are professionally curated and vary daily so their members are never bored. Plus their coaches are always on the floor to offer exercise regressions and intensifications.

SWEAT440-NODA will be open early summer this year and is located at 2116 N. Davidson St. next door to the Degenerate and the Hobbyist. They have a Founder Membership special available to the first 100 members who sign up. They are offering a Risk Free Trial week and their lowest ever monthly rate for unlimited classes at only $99/month. If you sign up for their $99 Founders Special, then you get to try them out for 1 week risk free with no billing until after your trial, cancel anytime.

