Chef Jenny's family recipe for Swedish Meatballs

Ask butcher to grind 1 pound beef twice— this will give the meatballs their classic finer consistency. Mix all meatball ingredients together, being careful not to over-mix.

Melt oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan over medium heat and cook meatballs, uncovered until browned and cooked through with an internal temperature of 165°. Remove from pan to a plate.

Add remaining butter to pan and allow to melt then add in flour and still to combine. Pour in beef stock and cream, turn heat up to medium high so that the gravy comes to a simmer, whisk in Dijon and Worcestershire, then add meatballs back in and cook for 2 minutes. Finish with parsley and serve over buttered noodles or rice.