Sweet Apple & Bacon Breakfast Bake

A delicious dessert for fall

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we invited Pastry Chef Atwine Love to make one of her favorite dessert, Sweet Apple and Bacon Breakfast Bake. Here is how to make it:

Ingredients

8 Slices of bread (toasted)

1 Cup of whole milk

1.5 Cups of Brown sugar

2 Eggs

1 Large Apple (1/2 cup when chopped)

4 Tablespoons Melted Unsalted Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

5 Pieces of Hickory Smoked Bacon (chopped)

2 Teaspoons Cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

Directions

In a large mixing bowl add milk, eggs, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and sugar. Mix ingredients until all ingredients are completely combined. Place the toasted bread in a 9x9 baking dish. When placing the bread, alternate adding bacon and apples in between each layer of bread you add. Pour liquid mixture over the bread and let it sit for 30 minutes. Place in a 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven let the dish slightly cool then serve.

Follow her for more delicious recipe on social media @AntwineAntoinette.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.