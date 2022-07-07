Take advantage of those sweet Carolina peaches in your meals

Seared Pork Cutlets & Summer Peach, Onion & Arugula Salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seared Pork Cutlets & Sumner Peach, Onion & Arugula Salad

Serves 4-6

Total Time

15-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6-12 (2 -4 ounce each) boneless, thinly sliced pork tenderloin, pork chops or chicken cutlets

2 TBSP plus 1 teaspoon olive oil

kosher salt and black pepper ( or seasoning blend)

2 medium red onions, sliced thinly

3 peaches, peeled, pitted and cut into wedges

1 bunch baby arugula, (about 4 cups)

2 TBSP balsamic vinegar

2 ounces crumbled feta

DIRECTIONS:

Heat cast iron pan to medium-high. Brush the pork with 1 teaspoon of the oil and season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper. ( or favorite seasoning blend)

In a bowl, toss onions and peaches, 1 TBSP of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Grill the pork/chicken until golden brown and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes per side.

Remove onto platter.

Quickly sauté the peaches and onion slices on medium to high heat until charred, 2 minutes

Toss the arugula with the onions, peaches, vinegar, and remaining oil.

Top with the cheese ( optional). Serve with the chicken or pork.

chefjillakerray.com for cookbook or this recipe

