Tabata is a great way to change up your workout

Tabata never repeats an exercise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tabata is the perfect way to change up your workout if you are bored. It a 16 minute workout for the entire body.

Best part is you never repeat an exercise, once you're done..you're done. You can make up the 16 minute workout with 4 of your favorite workouts, today Meghan Trainor showed us some of her favorites.

Trainor says "it's important to go all out for 20 seconds, then rest for 10..but when your 20 seconds is up you should feel like you've given your absolute all!"

Exercise 1: Speed Squats/jumps

Exercise 2: Mountain Climbers

Exercise 3: Ball Slams

Exercise 4: Shoulder Taps