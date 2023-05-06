Tacos 4 Life is opening soon in Steele Creek

They have a special mission to fight childhood hunger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tacos 4 Life is coming soon to the Steele Creek neighborhood! This will be its 26th location across seven states including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.

According to Tacos 4 Life, they fight world hunger by donating $0.29 for every taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho, or quesadilla they sell, which is equivalent to one meal for a child in need, to non-profit partner Feed My Starving Children. This initiative is lovingly called Meal 4 Meal by the Tacos 4 Life team. Since its inception, Tacos 4 Life has donated over 28 million meals.

Tacos 4 Life is known for its popular menu items including the Korean BBQ Steak, Blackened Mahi-Mahi and Chicken Bacon Ranch tacos. To find out more information visit their website tacos4life.com.

