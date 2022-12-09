Make the best food at the tailgate

Ernie Adler serves up some great food for football season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It’s FOOTBALL SEASON, and that means tailgating, parties, and crazy food. It also means the competition has begun both on and off the field. When you show up on gameday to your parking lot tailgate or watch party you’re competing against everyone else there for the most unique or fun food so arriving with a sub or a box of chicken won’t win you any awards. While food prices are at all time highs, you don’t have to break the bank to show up with the most memorable food.

First remember that people usually “graze” during tailgates and the game, they don’t sit down for a big meal so I recommend some fun, easy to make finger foods and dessert. First up we have burnt ends. Many people know them made famous as brisket burnt ends in Kansas City but you can really use any meat or poultry to make them. Brisket is expensive and takes 10+ hours to make. Instead give your wallet a break and go with a combo of hot dog and bratwurst burnt ends which can also be made the day before and heated up before the party, and frankly everyone loves a good hot dog. First grill up your bratwurst to 165 degrees, remove, then toss the hot dogs and bratwurst in some honey mustard or yellow mustard and season with your favorite rub (I use my beef rub on the hot dogs and pork rub on the brats). Most hot dogs are already pre-cooked but check the package to confirm. Grill for 30 minutes on 300 degrees turning frequently, then cut into bite size slices, place in an aluminum pan, and douse with your favorite bbq sauce. Cover the plan and put back on the grill (or in the oven) on 375 degrees for an hour. The bbq sauce will turn the brats and dog bites into delicious bite sized caramelized pieces of heaven, then toothpick and serve.

Next up bacon cheeseburger poppers. The day before season your favorite burger meat blend (beef, turkey, impossible, all ok), and let cool. On gameday core out jalapenos and sweet peppers. Heat your grill or oven to 350 degrees. In the peppers put a little shredded cheese in the bottom, then the cooked burger meat, then chopped bacon, then top off with more cheese. Place in a pepper tray, lightly spray the peppers with oil and place on grill. If cooking the sweet peppers you may need to connect them with toothpicks so they stay upright. Cook until the cheese on top is bubbly and the peppers are soft but still firm enough to hold their shape (about 15-20 minutes). Caution they will be hot so let cool for a few minutes to not burn your mouth.

Finally, a great dessert that I like to call “pig dippers” which is a combination of two of everyone’s favorite foods: bacon and chocolate. These can also be made the day before so you’ll have more time to enjoy the party and less time prepping during it. Take your favorite regular sliced bacon (anything thicker won’t work) and keep it in the refrigerator until ready to use. Take a baking sheet and line with parchment paper and heat your oven or grill to 400 degrees. Take a bacon slice and hold up with one hand and with the other twist it until the whole slice is fully twisted, then lay on the parchment paper. Continue with the rest of the bacon, spray lightly with water, and cook until done and crispy, then let cool in the refrigerator. When they pieces are cold take out and prep the chocolate. Melt your favorite chips (semi-sweet, dark, white, go half and half, whatever you want) and either dip the bacon twists in or pour over the bacon. Let firm up before serving. The best combination of sweet, salty, smoky, and porky.

