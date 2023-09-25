Elevate your next tailgate with Midwood Smokehouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tailgating is in full swing and Midwood Smokehouse joined Charlotte Today to show us how they do it here in town.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños
Hickory-smoked jalapeños stuffed with Monterey Jack & wrapped in bacon, served with buttermilk ranch
Midwood Wings
Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced | Sauces include: Juan’s Hot Garlic Buffalo, Midwood Original, Spicy Habanero, NC Vinegar or SC Mustard
Party Packs
Choose 2 meats, 2 sides (Brisket is an extra $10/lb)
Feed anywhere between 4-6 people and 20-24!
Meats - Beef brisket, chopped pork, pulled chicken
Sides - Mac & cheese, collard greens, barbecue baked beans, coleslaw, broccoli casserole
Add ons - St. Louis Pork Ribs, Texas Sausage, Half Chicken, Midwood Chopped Salad, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, Wings (smoked or crispy)
Sliders - Makes 12 sliders and comes with coleslaw, slider buns, and sauces
Sweets - Pecan Cobbler or Banana Pudding
Drinks Iced Tea or Lemonade
For more information, visit midwoodsmokehouse.com and follow them on social media at @midwoodsmokehouse.
