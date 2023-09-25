Elevate your next tailgate with Midwood Smokehouse

Order ahead and they will get you the perfect food for your tailgate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tailgating is in full swing and Midwood Smokehouse joined Charlotte Today to show us how they do it here in town.

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños

Hickory-smoked jalapeños stuffed with Monterey Jack & wrapped in bacon, served with buttermilk ranch

Midwood Wings

Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced | Sauces include: Juan’s Hot Garlic Buffalo, Midwood Original, Spicy Habanero, NC Vinegar or SC Mustard

Party Packs

Choose 2 meats, 2 sides (Brisket is an extra $10/lb)

Feed anywhere between 4-6 people and 20-24!

Meats - Beef brisket, chopped pork, pulled chicken

Sides - Mac & cheese, collard greens, barbecue baked beans, coleslaw, broccoli casserole

Add ons - St. Louis Pork Ribs, Texas Sausage, Half Chicken, Midwood Chopped Salad, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, Wings (smoked or crispy)

Sliders - Makes 12 sliders and comes with coleslaw, slider buns, and sauces

Sweets - Pecan Cobbler or Banana Pudding

Drinks Iced Tea or Lemonade

For more information, visit midwoodsmokehouse.com and follow them on social media at @midwoodsmokehouse.

