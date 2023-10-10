Take a calligraphy class with Sip & Script

They have a variety of themed classes you can sign up for

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When two wedding calligraphers got together to teach a local class, they had no idea that it would explode into a business across the country. Today they host hundreds of classes in over 30 states with a recent surge in Charlotte interest! As a way to cultivate creativity, mindfulness, and self care, Sip & Script classes teach modern calligraphy and the art of pretty letters in a fun setting. Their next Charlotte class is even Taylor Swift themed calligraphy!

Calligraphy is great for all skill levels, and even people who are left handed! You can use it in your life after class as well, for DIY holiday gifts, holiday envelope letter, Thanksgiving tablecards, or even side hustle as an instructor!

For more information and to get signed up for a class, go online to sipandscript.com.

