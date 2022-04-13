Take a Frugal Family Vacation

Tips to save you money on your next family vacation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to take your family on a vacation well Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has some tips that will save you money.

Here are the tips you need to know:

Tip 1: Research Every Stop First

Decide where you want to go and research stops you would like to take. Don’t book any rooms until you have figured out exactly where you are going.

Tip 2: Try to Have a Basecamp

Look for Airbnb, yurts, and cheap cabins to stay along the route. Ideal is having a base camp strategy that can be between a few things you want to see. You’ll move around less and save time packing and unpacking constantly.

Tip 3: Have a Plan for Meals

You are probably going to need to eat out a few times, but any time you can eat in is best. Plan a few meals ahead of time and bring a cooler with you. Sandwich fixings, pasta salad, even frozen casseroles you could pop in and cook when you get there. Don’t forget car snacks and drinks to save stopping on the way! Tuck extras under the seats if you have room.

Tip 4: Limit Souvenirs

Start early letting the kids earn money before the trip. Whatever they earn is all they have to spend on the trip. They will learn budgeting, and start to see just how far their money will stretch.

Tip 6: Stick with National or State Parks

Tickets to different museums and activities can really add up. Go iconic and enjoy National and State Parks for a fraction of the cost of the cost. Many you’ll pay by the car, just $5-$10 for everyone! here is an extra tip: If you have a 4th grader, they can get a free pass that gets the entire family into all National Parks for FREE!

Tip 7: Grab Gas Gift Cards

The part we think of last is gas. Start early grabbing deals on gas station gift cards, consider asking family members for gift cards for birthdays etc. You can build up a stash of gift cards so that it doesn’t feel like it’s filling up for gas is killing the budget for the entire trip.