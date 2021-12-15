Take a quick getaway with food, fun and a little history

There are many places to explore in South Carolina for a quick getaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a quick getaway with fun, food and a little bit of history thrown in between? Then follow food and travel writer, Heidi Billotto for a food centered adventure to Abbeville, Greenwood and Ninety Six, SC.

Abbeville, SC

Start your adventure in Abbeville, SC with a one or two night stay at Sharon Manors - a historic elementary school turned home and family run B&B. The Manor has large gorgeous bedrooms. They are the size of a classroom with seating areas, a dining spot, walk in closets and a large shower. They are a comfy cozy place to call your home away from home. In the morning move from your room to the large open living space for a breakfast featuring several courses of all local fare. Start with coffee not only brewed but roasted onsite in a locally hand crafted pottery mug. Then enjoy fresh fruit with yogurt, fresh squeezed grape juice and orange juice farm eggs, local sausage and cheese grits sourced from a local mill, homemade jams, and just baked cinnamon rolls! Owner Benita Chupp and her Daughter Brandi do such a great job with breakfast, you won't want to leave.

If you are looking for holiday gifts, you can support the area's local businesses and shop while you are still at Sharon Manors. Take home their own brand of roasted coffee called Thru The Flame and candles from Good Gracious Candle Company. Spend time in Abbeville for more great shopping and good eats. In the town of Abbeville you will find lots of antiquing, a cute bed and bath shop called Breezy Quarters with handmade soaps and toiletries and a wonderful home and garden shop called Divine Your Space. At night don't miss dinner at The Village Grill, this is a real hidden gem and a popular spot among locals so be sure and make reservations and whatever you eat you may want to save room for the homemade cashew butter pie.

Greenwood, SC

Head to Greenwood, SC for lunch and a bit of history. Stop first at the Benjamin Mays Historic Site and Museum. Benjamin Mays was a front runner in the civil rights movement in this country. An advisor and mentor to Martin Luther King and several presidents since, he was the the son of ex-slaves who grew up to be the author of eight books. He served as the President of Morehouse College from 1940-1967. While the museum is in Greenwood, SC. Dr. Mays was born in Ninety Six, Sc which is where we will end our trip.

Ninety Six, SC