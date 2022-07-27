Take a sip of the summer cocktail Peachy Cream

A team competing in the NCRLA Chef Showdown join Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David and Daniel of Broad Branch Distilling are one of 6 teams of NC bartenders and distilleries partnered to compete for the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Top honors of NCRLA Bartender of the Year and NCRLA Distillery of the Year. They were selected to move on to the final round on Aug 8 after a semi final round of competition between a dozen different mixology teams.

The cocktail David made is a delicious summer cocktail called, "Peachy Cream" that features Broad Branch Distillery's Sungazer Rum.

The NCRLA Chef Showdown is the evening of Aug 8 in Raleigh NC. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at NCChefShowdown.com

This is David's creamy, salted take on a classic daiquiri. Served intentionally under-diluted and chilled to mimic the experience of taking a bite into a warm summer peach right off the (broad) branch on a sweaty summer day.

