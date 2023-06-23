Take a summer adventure to Gatlinburg, sponsored by Gatlinburg CVB

There is so much to do in the Smoky Mountains this season

Summertime is the perfect time to take a visit to Gatlinburg. Here is a list of events they have going on for the Fourth of July.

July 4 – Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade

July 4 - River Raft Regatta

July 4 - 4th of July Fireworks Show July 4th officially kicks off with the midnight parade, then into the day they have their river raft regatta. Later that night, they have their spectacular fireworks show. Something special to emphasize - the Harlem Globetrotters will be their official grand marshal this year!



Other events this summer:

Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales (July 1 to 31)

July 7 to 16 - Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair

New additions in Gatlinburg:

Anakeesta additions - BirdVenture area & Hellbender Mountain Coaster coming soon! (Late summer/early fall deadline) https://anakeesta.com/expansion/

Ober Mountain - Mountain biking is officially open! https://obergatlinburg.com/downhill-mountain-biking/

New Rooftop bar coming

Continuing to see additional restaurants open, etc.

Do some research on Gatlinburg.com to find everything you need to know from our attractions to restaurants and more!

