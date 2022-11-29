Take a trip to Dollywood for Christmas

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Dollywood has it all! With several new lighting displays across its 160 acres, Dollywood theme park—the 14-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event—now boasts more than 6 million shining, shimmering lights as part of the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 5- Jan 1, 2023). The event and experience which easily can be described as one of America’s favorite Christmas traditions, shines brightly thanks to the warmth of gleaming holiday lights, award-winning stage productions, Christmas culinary masterpieces and the warm family traditions so many guests have enjoyed throughout the festival’s 30 plus years. With several new lighting displays across its 160 acres, Dollywood theme park—the 14-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event—now boasts more than 6 million shining, shimmering lights as part of the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 5- Jan 1, 2023). Dollywood truly sparkles this Christmas season with new lighting elements throughout the park providing an element of surprise to guests around every corner, even for those aboard the Dollywood Express. Visitors riding the guest-favorite attraction will enjoy a special light show draped across the field located inside the train’s upper turning loop. Another new lighted area is the Village Pass, which features a 130’ light curtain wall that includes programmed movement. This area leads guests from lower Craftsman’s Valley to The Village. Adventures in Imagination shines in pink, platinum and gold decorations—as well as 60 LED butterflies and a new 20’ ft. tall Christmas tree—in an area fittingly called Dolly’s Christmas. Dollywood is full of special events and experiences. In one of the most unique experiences during the Christmas season at Dollywood, Old Saint Nick allows visitors a sneak peek into his little cabin in the Smokies. Guests who visit Santa’s cabin can literally see inside as he reviews…the list! Kids discover whether their names are on the naughty or nice list, and they might even have their photo made as they peer through the window during this once-in-a-lifetime chance to catch Santa at work. Santa goes on a well-deserved vacation after Christmas Day, so families wanting to see him in action shouldn’t wait!