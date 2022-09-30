Take a trip to Waxhaw

There is a lot to see from the military wall of honor, great restaurants and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!

You can also head to main street in Waxhaw. There are a variety of bars, restaurants, and show you can visit, including the antique mart and Maxwell’s Tavern! Head down the street a bit and you’ll find the building that once housed the 2nd Belk store ever.

Finish your day with a stroll across their historic bridge and may your respects at the military wall of honor.

