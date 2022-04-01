Take care of a houseplant in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 10 is "National Houseplant Appreciation Day". Twigs & Figs joined the show to talk about taking care of your houseplants. The right care, food and light as well as which houseplants are best for you.
They are also hosting workshops every weekend this month! The workshops are a perfect way to spend a chilly Saturday or Sunday indoors. Here are just a few of the upcoming workshops:
- Succulents & Seltzer: Saturday, January 8, 3PM
- Desert plants are some of the most striking beauties on our earth. Bring the unique charm of succulents into your home by building them an ecosystem within elegant glassware. Our team will guide you through the process to make your vision a reality. Includes glassware, plants, sand, moss, pebbles, and other decorative items. Enjoy a hard seltzer from our bar while making an amazing succulent terrarium.
- Winter Wonderland Air Plant Terrarium: Sunday, January 9, 3PM
- Create 2 large snow-globe-inspired terrariums that are perfect for the winter season. Using air plants, color sands, pebbles, glittery snow, and other decorative items, these are perfect to place on your mantle or office table.
- Jellyfish Terrarium: Saturday, January 15, 3PM
- Make your own jellyfish terrarium with air plants in this session. Our team will guide you through the process of making this one-of-a-kind piece. Includes medium-sized glass cylinder, colorful pebbles, sands, moss, seashells, moss, and other decorative items. www.twigsandfigs.co