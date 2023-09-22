Take care of tomorrow, sponsored by McIntyre Elder Law

They have free educational workshops coming up to answer questions about estate planning

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you have questions about estate planning, now is the time to take care of tomorrow. Not sure where to begin, or what steps to take? McIntyre Elder Law has you covered. Join them for a free educational workshop, and take the first step to protecting your legacy. You can choose from a variety of dates they have to offer. To learn more, head to mcelderlaw.com/events. Dates and locations vary.

The workshop is totally free and a great way to ensure your legacy is protected.

McIntyre Elder Law, offers multiple strategies when it comes to Estate Planning.

On their website you'll find several different articles to walk you through the process, answer questions you may have, and learn more about their services, and how McIntyre Elder Law can help you and your family make plans.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.