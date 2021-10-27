Take ownership of your health

Firstly, the Urban House Call Doctors suggest to prepare a list of questions to ask you doctor on your next visit. A prepared patient will get the most out of their visit. Have a list from what medication to take, rehab or even diagnosis questions. Also, don’t worry about being too pushy. We encourage our patient to invest in their health. It show that you are not only a patient but a partner in your overall well being. Next avoid online diagnosis of symptoms. Internet browsing of medical conditions should not take the place of seeing and being checked out by your physician. Checking symptoms on the internet are not always accurate. Trust your doctor they can walk you through the process and give you the information you need to get healthy. When you are prescribed medicines from surgery make sure to get all information from your doctor regarding medication, rest,and rehab. Find out what the medicine will or will not do. lastly, it's important to understand about your healthcare. Don’t be intimidated, become a partner in the effort of maintaining your physical well being. On your next visit be prepared and become a partner in your healthcare, so you can maximize your time and improve your health.