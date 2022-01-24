Take time out with 3 yoga exercises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to take time out for yourself and have some me time. Here with three exercises Michael Oller from chair yoga with Michael. Yoga focuses on the body and mind. With our busy schedules its important to take time out to spend on your mental and emotional well being. Oller says "he has three exercises to help you."

Exercise 1: Upper Body Stretch

You can do this seated or standing. Lift your right elbow to the sky by placing your right hand behind your back close to your right ear. Now take your left hand and push your elbow higher towards the sky. Take deep breaths and feel the stretch. Repeat the other side.



Exercise 2: Elbow knee taps



This exercises can be done seated. First sit up straight and take you right elbow and touch your left knee. Return to sit up position and repeat several times on one side. Now do the other side with left elbow to right knee. take deep breaths.



Exercise 3: Swivel hips

You can do this exercise standing or seated. Lift both hands to the sky and rotate your hips back and forth. Remember to breathe deeply.