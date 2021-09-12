Take your family to the theater this weekend

3 movies that are a must see

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a great time to take yourself or your family to the movies. December is always a month packed with the finest from Hollywood. Sean O'connell, movie critic for Cinema Blend, has the list of movies you must see.

West Side Story

It’s a Broadway musical classic made into a big screen musical in 1961. Fame director Steven Spielberg wanted to do an updated version of this classic and he does not disappoint. The lead actress and actors are great and the choreography is outstanding. This reinvention of the 1961 classic is exciting and it delivers. O'connell says "this rate easily among Spielberg best movies."

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This movie does a great job of building bridges to the other Spiderman movies with the reintroduction of its villainous characters. This multiverse Spider man teams up with Dr. Strange. The movie also explains why the multiverse is opening up and has a finale that you don’t want to miss. There is so much buzz and lots of excitement surrounding Spiderman - No way home.

The Matrix: Resurrections

Who would ever predict that there would be another Matrix movie after the completion of the previous three movie installments. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection. The matrix franchise is credited with changing the way Hollywood does action movies. They have indeed set a high standard. Fans will love this reboot, the exciting action and story line.