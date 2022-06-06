Take your Salad up a notch!

5 Salad hacks to make your salad extra special

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime is perfect for nice light and refreshing salads,

but many of us don't know how to elevate the salad past just lettuce and a few toppings. We are joined by Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House joins us this morning to help us out!

Here are some hacks to elevate your salad.



Hack 1: Use more than one green: Use a few different lettuces or add in cabbage, rice or grains

Hack 2: Use raw and cooked vegetables : Leftover roasted veggies get new life when chopped and added to an entree salad, raw veggies add crunch and brightness

Hack 3: Incorporate loads of different textures: Crunchy, chewy, soft, crispy— add ingredients that vary in texture to make your salad interesting

Hack 4: layer the flavors Layer flavors: Don’t just wait until the end to flavor the salad with dressing, make sure all ingredients are flavorful in their own

Hack 5: Toss your salad before serving: Dress then toss, then top with croutons and serve

For more recipes and information visit DavidsoniceHouse.com

