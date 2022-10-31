Tips to avoid underage drinking

Talk it Out NC Ambassador shares tips including the "Talk it Out" Pledge

Talk it Out NC Ambassadors are urging families to discuss the dangers of underage drinking and how to avoid peer pressure ahead of Halloween events. They decided to launch a “Halloween Peer Pressure Prevention” campaign to prevent teenage alcohol consumption during the holiday.

43 percent of fatal drunk driving accidents involve teenage drinkers on Halloween so it’s important to have discussions with your children before they attend social gatherings.

The X-Plan starts with a parent/trusted adult having a conversation with their pre-teen/teen to set up the details of the plan. It states that young people can text trusted adults a single letter (X) and you’ll call to get them out of the situation and pick them up.



If you'd like to find more information or resources on this topic, head to https://www.talkitoutnc.org/



