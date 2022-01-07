4 exercises to keep your upper body intact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Its's time to get fit with Motivational Fitness Coach Meghan Trainor. This workout is call the Tank Top Workout because it targets the upper body only. It’s a good workout to get your body tank top ready for the summer. All you need is some dumbbells or a cans of soup.

Lets' get started

Exercise 1: Bicep curls

Get into an athletic stance. Place dumbbells in hands down by your side and rotate up. Bicep curls works on the long muscle of your arms. Morer variation you can rotate your wrist at the top of the curl.





Exercise 2: Kickbacks

This exercise is the opposing exercise for the bicep, it work solely on the triceps. Get in an athletic stance. slightly bend forward with a hinged back like your looking over a balcony . Arms down the side of body now extend dumbbells behind you to the sky. Repeat exercise



Exercise 3: Upright Rows

Drop the hand right in front of you now pull the dumbbells upward to your chin. Make sure elbows are higher than your hands. Add a little tempo slow count up for 3 sec an d back down for 1 second. These are sometimes call shoulder boulders. They work on the shoulder caps of your body.





Exercise 4: Bent Over Rows