Taste Full of Beans a great place to visit

Taste full of Beans is Your community coffeehouse, established in 2001 and proudly serving downtown Hickory, NC. Here with more is owner and poet Scott Owens. Taste Full Beans is a coffee and tea house, cafe, and gallery committed to specialty coffee and teas, healthy food, local art, and a vibrant downtown community. They carry more than 50 varieties of coffee from 4 continents and more than a dozen countries and ranging from light roast to dark French roast and everything in between. Many of our coffees are single origin coffees uniquely available through our roaster and acquired through direct trade relationships with growers in Indonesia, Brazil, Honduras, and other coffee-growing areas. They sell a variety of high-quality coffee and tea merchandise. They have insulated French presses, glass tea pots, children's tea sets, fun mugs and much more. You will find our pricing competitive with the internet! Stop in for great gift ideas for your favorite coffee or tea lover or treat yourself! “Our food is awesome “ says Owens. They don't use mixes or pre-made items. We scratch-make everything and source as many local and/or organic items as possible. Their eggs and sausage are from local farms and our dairy is local and grass-fed. They also have a significant selection of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian items and our entire Team is well-versed in assisting you with choices specific to your dietary requests. Give our food a try, you will not be disappointed! Come in sit a spell, drink coffee or tea, read a book pick up some poetry or other merchandise and enjoy the quaintness of Hickory North Carolina. For more information visit TasteFullofBeans.com