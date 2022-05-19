Taste of the Panthers tackles food insecurity

Get ready the Taste of the Panthers is back!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and Wellcare, a leading national Medicare Advantage plan, are teaming with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for Taste of the Panthers Thursday May 19, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. Community Relations Director, Riley Fields, from the Carolina panthers has more.

Guests will mix and mingle with Panthers players and legends on the Bank of America Stadium game field while sampling signature dishes from Charlotte’s top restaurants. The “mix and mingle” event will feature 16 top local restaurants and chefs. In addition to gourmet food, drink and entertainment, attendees will enjoy access to the stadium’s newest and ultra-premium club spaces as well as the Panthers team locker room.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Second Harvest serves a 24-county region in North and South Carolina comprised of a network of 950 partner agencies including soup kitchens, emergency pantries, homeless shelters, senior programs and low-income daycares.

“Food insecurity can be one the most significant barriers to health,” said Suzy DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Wellcare’s parent company. “In partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, we’ll help tackle food insecurity across the state as part of our shared commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.” Second Harvest distributes 82 million pounds of food annually including 49 million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Taste of the Panthers is a way for those to give back and get involved in helping the people in our community.

Taste of the Panthers tickets are $250, $500 and corporate packages are also available and can be purchased via: https://www.panthers.com/community/taste-of-the-panthers.

Here are the particulars of the event:

Event: Taste of the Panthers presented by Wellcare

Date: May 19, 2022

Time: 6:30 – 10 p.m.