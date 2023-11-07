Tasty Crab cakes and Beef sliders on the menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some delicious eats this morning with Tim “ the brew chef ” Schafer. “I am a local LKN Chef specializing in cocktail & dinner parties as well as wine & food pairings & beer & food pairing events” says Chef Tim. He adds “I have been a beer & food writer & have been sharing my passion for cooking with beer for over three decades and today I am making two beer enhanced sliders, Crabcake and Beef sliders.

The secret for the Crab cake sliders is the meat and seasoning preparation. It is important to have two kinds of crab meat, Lump and Claw. First make the sauce by adding, beer, Worchester sauce, tabasco, fresh lemon, garlic, scallions. Green onions diced onions and egg, crack pepper and hop chef brew salt into a mixing bowl. Add the meat into your sauce and formed them into patties. Pan fry them until golden brown on both sides. Garnish and plate them anyway you want. "I also make cool beer beef sliders on my catering menus for the private parties they happen to be very popular" says Chef Schafer. He adds "My beef slider recipe is nothing special but a beef slider on a bun with cherry tomatoes skewer." Chef Schafer is retired but very busy. He host "A Taste of Home" a Chef's Gala to bring awareness & raise funds for St. Peter's Boys Home in Denville NJ because it is a cause which is close to his heart. He also is known for the past 30 years as "The Brew Chef" and is considered to be one of the top authorities on cooking and pairing food with beer. For more information follow on Instagram @ChefTim50.