Tasty Thrifty Shrimp Tacos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a delicious taco. Tacos can be an easy snack or a main meal. Today Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash is making his Thrifty Shrimp Tacos.
Recipe: Thrifty Shrimp Tacos
Season shrimp with blackened seasoning
Cook shrimp for 4- 5mins.
Tip: 1 If the shrimp curls to form a “C” they are cooked if they form to resemble an “O” they are overcooked.
Toppings
Caramelized onions
Tomatoes
Crema
Mad Dash sauce akin to a Yum Yum sauce
Taco Shell
Baked the soft shell taco
Preparation
Open a baked taco and put as many shrimp you would like on it. Add Caramelized onions for crunchiness and add tomatoes and put a dash of crema on it . Drizzle Dash sauce onto the taco and enjoy. For more great visit MadDashKitchen.com or follow Chef Corey on Instagram @Maddash.clt
