Tasty Thrifty Shrimp Tacos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a delicious taco. Tacos can be an easy snack or a main meal. Today Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash is making his Thrifty Shrimp Tacos.

Recipe: Thrifty Shrimp Tacos

Season shrimp with blackened seasoning

Cook shrimp for 4- 5mins.

Tip: 1 If the shrimp curls to form a “C” they are cooked if they form to resemble an “O” they are overcooked.

Toppings

Caramelized onions

Tomatoes

Crema

Mad Dash sauce akin to a Yum Yum sauce

Taco Shell

Baked the soft shell taco

Preparation

Open a baked taco and put as many shrimp you would like on it. Add Caramelized onions for crunchiness and add tomatoes and put a dash of crema on it . Drizzle Dash sauce onto the taco and enjoy. For more great visit MadDashKitchen.com or follow Chef Corey on Instagram @Maddash.clt

