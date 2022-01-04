Tasty treats and comfort items for Easter

Check out these products to put in the basket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Starling Skincare's Kid's Starter Set

Tuck allergen-free and chemical-free personal care products into your tween or teen's Easter basket! Starling Skincare's Kid's Starter Set contains a Hydrating Lip Balm, Fresh Cleanser and All-Natural Kid's Deodorant to start healthy hygiene habits. Gentle and non-toxic, all products in the kit are Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free and Aluminum-Free. https://buystarling.com/collections/kids-deodorant/products/kids-starter-set-w-birthday-cake-deodorant

KeaBabies Bamboo Hooded Towels (Lamb)

Wrap your baby up in comfort after bath time with these sweet towels made from premium bamboo. Ultra-absorbent and made for sensitive skin, KeaBabies Bamboo Hooded Towels keep baby snuggly and warm. Not just for bath time, the hooded towel can also be taken to the pool, beach, and more. Pair it with KeaBabies Premium Bamboo Washcloths for the sweetest bath experience for your little one. Available in Lamb for Spring & Easter. https://keababies.com/products/lamb-baby-hooded-towel-for-newborns

Organic Urban Drool Bibs

Handle drooling with style! The Organic Urban Drool Bibs from KeaBabies are made to be worn from playtime to mealtime to help keep drool and messes to a minimum. The Organic Urban Drool Bibs cover your baby's torso from neck to baby's belly, keeping your little one's clothes dry and fresh all day long! Available in 6 modern style options, including Muted Pasted, which is perfect for Easter. Suitable for ages 0-24 months. Learn more at https://keababies.com/products/8-pack-urban-drool-bibs.

Organic Urban Burp Cloths

Made with organic cotton for baby's sensitive skin, the Organic Baby Burp Cloths from KeaBabies are a must-have for feeding, spit-ups and messes! The ultra-soft organic cotton and premium fleece offers maximum absorption, and the large, wide shoulder coverage means the cloths can fit both mom or dad! Available in 14 cute prints and color patterns, including Muted Pastel, which is adorable for Easter. Machine washable. https://keababies.com/collections/burp-cloths

Wiley Wallaby Licorice

Tasty and delicious… the perfect choice for placing in Easter baskets! Wiley Wallaby offers a large variety of soft and chewy licorice that satisfies cravings for a sweet treat! Packed so full of fresh fruit flavor, there is less room for the things you can do without. Less sugar, fat free and absolutely no dairy or high fructose corn syrup in their fruit flavors makes Wiley Wallaby the candy your conscience feels better about, too. Wiley Wallaby Licorice is thick, chunky and super-soft, making this irresistible licorice a favorite! Choose from delightful flavors such as Blasted Berry, Watermelon and Blueberry Pomegranate to nosh on and enjoy this Easter! Organic Bites are also available. www.wileywallaby.com

Sweet Chaos Popcorn

Delightfully disruptive and incredibly tasty, Sweet Chaos offers 7 bold popcorn flavors to tempt your taste buds! From sweet to savory, Sweet Chaos has a gluten-free choice for everyone to snack on and enjoy. Sweet Chaos hand pops their NON-GMO kernels in coconut oil for a creamy richness while skipping the nasty, artificial stuff. This is one snack that will add a little sweet to the chaos!. Their exciting flavors include Honey Chipotle, Chaos Mix, Movie Theater Butter, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Blue Cheese, Kettle Corn and White Cheddar. https://sweetchaos.com/popcorn/

Sweet Chaos Drizzles