Tasty treats for the Holiday season

Finger foods for Christmas and Hanukkah

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tt's the holiday season and with Hanukkah starting in 12 days and Christmas in 19; it's time to start preparing! In just a few short weeks people will be celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas at the same time. So to kick off the festivities today we are going to make some fun finger food to highlight some of our favorite flavors of the season. We welcome Ernie Adler here from Ernies BBQ to make some festive treats!

First up is Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights. In ancient Israel a few thousand years ago Jerusalem was controlled by the Greeks. Jewish fighters known as the Maccabees fought back to free their city and Temple. The oil in the Temple was only expected to last a day or two in the Temple but it lasted 8 days so the holiday celebrates the miracle of the oil lasting 8 days. In commemoration Jews light one candle for each of the 8 nights and they also eat fried foods. One staple item is the “latke” or fried potato pancake. The come in many varieties, potato, sweet potato various vegetables, but they are all fried. While they’re usually served with apple sauce or sour cream, today we will kick it up a notch as a great appetizer making potato latke brisket sliders. First cook up your favorite brisket (in the oven or bbq smoked, let cool, then cut thick slices, then warm up for the sliders. For the potato pancake shred your favorite potato or buy the pre-shredded unseasoned hash browns in the breakfast section of the grocery store. If shredding your own potatoes they contain a lot of water so squeeze out as much as you can. In a bowl mix with egg, flour, diced onion, salt and pepper, and baking powder. In a large fry pan heat up sunflower or vegetable oil, about ¼ inch. Take heaping teaspoons of the latke mixture, flatten out in your hand, and gently drop into the oil. When they are crispy fried on one side turn over, and when done remove and gently pat with a paper towel to drain the excel oil. Squirt some BBQ sauce on one latke, then add the brisket, top with the other latke, and eat away your crispy latke brisket slider.

For Christmas one of the favorite breakfast foods is French toast and of course a glass of eggnog so today we are combining them with an adult version of eggnog French toast bites. First thick cut your favorite bread (country white, challah, or brioche are great options) and let sit out for a few hours to dry out a little. As an added treat candy some pecan pieces ahead of time and just store in a bag in the freezer. Today we are using sliced challah bread and brioche slider rolls. When ready to cook combine eggnog, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, some amber or dark rum, and whisk together. Heat up your skillet and add in some butter. Dip your slices and rolls in the eggnog mixture and turn over a few times to ensure an even soak. Gently place onto the skillet and for the brioche rolls between the rolls pieces sprinkle in a some of the pecan. Gently press down and when the one side is browned turn over. When finished cut the challah into bite sized pieces and skewer with a toothpick, and plate the pieces with the brioche rolls. Top with some maple syrup, powdered sugar, even some whipped cream, and even some optional cocoa powder or more cinnamon. This makes a great fun breakfast or even a dessert at any party or for your family Christmas morning as part of the meal.