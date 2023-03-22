DIY tax software to help all college athletes

TaxAct can help college athletes with their taxes

Late in 2021, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to earn income from their name, image, and likeness. That means the door was opened to exciting endorsement deals and profitable partnerships. But while this is exciting for college athletes, engaging in brand deals also creates a complex tax situation.

Fortunately, TaxAct - a leading provider of DIY tax software - wants to help all college athletes navigate this change and confidently file their returns with ease.

We caught up with Mark Jaeger, VP of Tax Operations at TaxAct, to talk through this new tax landscape for student-athletes.

