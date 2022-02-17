Technology can be a struggle for the Aged

Tips to make technology easier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Each chapter of the COVID Pandemic has driven usage of personal digital technology and services among older generations to all-time highs. Here to help us sort out digital technology and the aged, is aging expert Anthony Cirillo. Users have become increasingly more dependent on tech to break from isolation, the digital divide between those ‘comfortable with’ and those ‘new to’ technology becomes increasingly more apparent. Some view touch screens and products like Netflix as intuitive, many regularly face steep learning curves. Here are some tips that can help.

Tip 1: When getting a device ask yourself what is the main purpose of the device . Are you ready for it, do you have a foundation for technology? Will you use all the special feature and functions. If it’s a phone, will a flip phone suffice? This will help you make an informed decision. Don’t buy a refurbished device, the software may be outdated and not easily to access. Buy new if you can.

Tip 2: If you give a device as a gift be ready to bear any responsibility to help in navigating the device. Put a cheat sheet together, or help with setup. A cheat sheet of knowing how to swipe left or right, what are apps, how to search the internet and to obtain email. All these things will assist the older person.

Tip 3: It’s important to recruit younger generations . They can help set things up, give you short cuts and make life a little easier when getting a new device.