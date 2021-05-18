Get a whiter, brighter smile with Powerswabs

Teeth whitening results happen in just minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red wine and coffee are two of the biggest culprits for staining our teeth. So if you enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of red at night, Powerswabs is what you need.

Powerswabs was created by a dentist to help whiten the teeth in less than five minutes a day. It is a two-step process. First is the hydrating swab to lift stains off the teeth. This also relieves any sensitivity. Then, you go on to the whitening swab. In this step you can focus on darker teeth. It also works on artificial teeth!

You can get 40% off Powerswabs and free shipping by calling 1-800-663-4517 or by visiting them online at https://www.powerswabs.com