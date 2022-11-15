Thai Green Curry Turkey recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is next week and you are very likely to have a good amount of leftover turkey. Here with a great recipe where you can use up those leftovers is Chef Andria Gaskins. There's no better way to enjoy Thanksgiving extras than with these delicious leftover turkey recipes.
We are making Thai-inspired Turkey Green Curry. Leftover turkey breast is easily infused with lots of flavor when reheated in this quick Thai-inspired Turkey Green Curry. Also the day after Thanksgiving, you'll want to go easy in the kitchen. Store-bought green curry paste and fresh aromatics like ginger and lemongrass do the heavy lifting here; once you have the coconut mixture finished, all you have to do is stir in the vegetables and leftover turkey to complete the meal.
Thai Green Curry with Turkey and Sweet Potato
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 (12-ounce) sweet potato, peeled and cut into ¾-inch pieces (about 1¾ cups)
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced (about 3 tablespoons)
4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1½ tablespoons)
1 lemongrass stalk, smashed (pale core only)
2 red jalapeno or Fresno chiles, thinly sliced
¼ cup green curry paste
2 cups turkey or chicken broth
1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat unsweetened coconut milk
Juice of 1 lime
2 teaspoons fish sauce
2 cups fresh baby spinach, firmly packed
½ pound green beans, trimmed and blanched until crisp-tender
½ cup frozen green peas
1½ cups shredded cooked turkey
Cooked jasmine rice, for serving
Lime wedges for serving
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place the sweet potato, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper on a rimmed baking sheet; toss to coat. Roast the potatoes until browned in spots and just tender, about 18 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, chiles, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until vegetable mixture is very fragrant and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the curry paste and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Whisk in the broth and coconut milk until combined and smooth. Bring to a simmer. Stir in the lime juice, fish sauce, the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the sweet potato, spinach, green beans, peas, and turkey to the coconut milk mixture. Cook until the spinach is wilted and the turkey is heated through, about 2 minutes, stirring gently. Remove the lemongrass stalk and ladle the curry evenly into 4 shallow bowls over rice. Serve with lime wedges and garnish with basil leaves.
