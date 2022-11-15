Thai Green Curry Turkey recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is next week and you are very likely to have a good amount of leftover turkey. Here with a great recipe where you can use up those leftovers is Chef Andria Gaskins. There's no better way to enjoy Thanksgiving extras than with these delicious leftover turkey recipes.

We are making Thai-inspired Turkey Green Curry. Leftover turkey breast is easily infused with lots of flavor when reheated in this quick Thai-inspired Turkey Green Curry. Also the day after Thanksgiving, you'll want to go easy in the kitchen. Store-bought green curry paste and fresh aromatics like ginger and lemongrass do the heavy lifting here; once you have the coconut mixture finished, all you have to do is stir in the vegetables and leftover turkey to complete the meal.