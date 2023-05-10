The 28th Annual HopeBuilders 5K is coming up sponsored by Atrium Health Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The 28th Annual HopeBuilders 5K is coming up and here with all the details we have Jennifer Lamothe, Atrium Health Levine Children’s program coordinator and Jonathan Aguallo, a parent of a long time Levine Children's kidney patient. Join Atrium Health Foundation for the 28th Annual HopeBuilders 5K on Saturday, October 14, at Truist Field. Your participation raises critical funds for patient initiatives at Atrium Health Levine Children's, building hope for children and families in our community. The HopeBuilders 5K was founded 28 years ago by two local families whose children – both battling cancer – had to seek medical care outside of Charlotte. Although they sadly lost their fight to the terrible disease, their families joined forces to impact the lives of other families. Since that time, the HopeBuilders 5K has become the flagship community fundraising event for Levine Children’s Hospital, bringing together more hundreds of runners, donors, sponsors, and advocates to support pediatric patient initiatives. “I am the team captain for the "Kidney Krusaders", one of many dedicated fundraising teams led by our pediatric specialty clinics who are amazing advocates for their patients” says Lamothe. She adds “Our goal is to raise money to help kids get the best care possible.”
The HopeBuilders 5K exclusively benefits the areas of greatest need at Atrium Health Levine Children's, allowing children and families in our community to receive the best care where they need it most – close to home. Since its establishment, the HopeBuilders 5K has raised over $3 million for patient initiatives at Levine Children's Hospital. Your gift will support vital patient resources, for kids like Ben Aguallo. “My son, Ben, has lived with a chronic kidney disease his entire life, but thanks to Levine Children’s Hospital, he is living life to the fullest today” says Aguallo. If you can’t attend please donate or do a virtual walk. Any help you give is greatly appreciated. For more information visit HopeBuilders5K.org