The 2nd Annual Jollof Festival at Free Range Brewing in Noda

Get your tickets for the Jollof festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning a special preview coming your way, centered around the 2nd annual Jollof Festival. Chef Awo Amenumey is joining us in the kitchen to talk more about it. “We are so excited about the Jollof festival taking place at the Free Range Brewing in NoDa” says Chef Awo. She adds “The competition will feature rice dishes from countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Liberia and more.”



Jollof is a staple one-pot rice dish that is popular in West African countries. It has a rich history originating during the West African Wolof Empire (between 1300-1500). Each country puts their own unique spin on the dish leading to a friendly rivalry between all of them - to figure out who makes the best jollof rice, you'll have to try them all. Today, Chef Awo makes her famous jollof as a representative of Ghana where she was born and raised. This dish is one among four others attendees of the 2023 Charlotte Jollof Festival will get to taste. Other countries in the contest include Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

The event is this Saturday, September 9 from 2-7 p.m. at Free Range Brewing in NoDa. Attendees will want to make sure they purchase a testing ticket for $45 dollars. This gets them entry into the event, a chance to enjoy the fun and festivities, visit participating visitors, taste the jollof rice dishes and to cast a vote for "Best Jollof Rice." For more information visit https://jolloffestival.com/

Time: 2-7 p.m.

Date: September 9, 2023

Location: Free Range Brewing NoDa, 2320 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205