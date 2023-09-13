Don’t miss Festival in the Park, at Freedom Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Excitement is building, for The 59th annual Festival in the Park: September 22 through the 24th at Freedom Park.

There’s so much for guests to enjoy at the festival, whether you’re a big kid or a little kid. This morning we were joined by Laresa Thompson from the festival, and one of the vendors Kristen Stewart from Urban Sweets.

For those who may be new to the Festival in the Park experience, here is a great way to summarize Festival in the Park: There will be more than 700 visual and performing artists, food flavors from around the globe, wine and beer, and family entertainment. Guests can purchase paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery and more at the festival at nearly every price point with some works starting at $20 to signature pieces for your home at several thousand dollars.

The festival will feature flavors from around the world. “Yes! literally your tastebuds can take a world tour” says Thompsom. There will be foods from Asia, Africa, Germany and of course American eats. More than 40 food vendors will feature everything from bratwurst, barbeque, curry chicken and egg rolls, funnel cakes and ice cream. There will be limited dairy free and gluten free options available. And we can’t forget the sweets. Urban Sweets will be featuring the vast array of ice cream at the festival. “Our ice cream is delicious and we make a wide range for people to enjoy “ says Stewart. She adds “From hand painted chocolates to petite cakes to a variety of candies in bulk or curated gift boxes, we offer more than just ice cream.” urbansweetsco.com

“We're proud to announce NoDa Brewing Company is our official beer sponsor for this year's event” says Thompsom. Patrons, 21 & over, will be able to enjoy craft beer from the local brewery and we couldn't be happier. We’ll also have wine and wine slushies. Don’t forget lawn chairs. Guests bring your lawn chairs and blankets and sit back and relax to time! Every little person and their families can explore, create and imagine with kids’ arts and crafts. Plus, a rock-climbing wall, Rapid Slide, Fun House and Way Out Swing ride. Plus there are live performances from: The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band: The Chain...Charlotte Pride Band...R&B artist Nitara Reave...and the Charlotte Youth Ballet, along with Twin Nation Dance Team, just to name a few! Bring your dancing shoes too and get ready to dance, dance dance..

They'll also have what’s called our Family Fun Zone . There will be arts and crafts for the children, a rock-climbing wall, swings, slides and more. Tickets are needed for some attractions and can be purchased onsite. There is something for everyone at the festival. As a reminder for the safety of Festival in the Park patrons: pets, skateboards and rollerblading are not allowed. Scooters and bikes must be walked during the event.