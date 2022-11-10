The 704Coatdrive needs your help

Donate a gently used or new coat to the 704Coatdrive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Charlotte Mechanical

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you are looking for ways to help those in need, the 704 coat drive is happening now and here with more on how you can make a difference are Nancy Mclaughlin from Charlotte Mechanic and Brent Rienhart from the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.

The 704 Coat Drive is presented by Charlotte Mechanical and benefits the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. The annual two-month campaign recruits fellow Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses/offices. The 12th annual drive in 2022, runs through - Nov. 11. Charlotteans are encouraged to drop off coats at specially marked barrels or make monetary donations online.

All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's and they will distribute to those in need. Through the love, generosity and help of special partnerships, the 704 Coat Drive continues to grow each year.