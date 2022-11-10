The 704Coatdrive needs your help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Charlotte Mechanical
If you are looking for ways to help those in need, the 704 coat drive is happening now and here with more on how you can make a difference are Nancy Mclaughlin from Charlotte Mechanic and Brent Rienhart from the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.
The 704 Coat Drive is presented by Charlotte Mechanical and benefits the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. The annual two-month campaign recruits fellow Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses/offices. The 12th annual drive in 2022, runs through - Nov. 11. Charlotteans are encouraged to drop off coats at specially marked barrels or make monetary donations online.
All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's and they will distribute to those in need. Through the love, generosity and help of special partnerships, the 704 Coat Drive continues to grow each year.
Since 2010, Charlotte Mechanical, the area's premier heating, cooling and plumbing service provider, has helped more than its customers stay warm during the cold season months. “What started years ago as a small donation of coats from owners Steve and myself and our friends, has now become the company’s largest community event: the "704 Coat Drive” says Mclaughlin. Charlotte Mechanical funds everything 100% with zero cost to The Salvation Army or any location. The goal this year is to reach 5000 coats. “CM and Salvation Army helps people stay warm in the winter” says Rienhart. It may be a lofty goal but it would clothed so many people as we approach the holidays. For more information visit 704coatdrive.com