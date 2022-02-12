The ACC honors QB Donovan McNabb

Join the celebration as the ACC conference honors 14 members in the QC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC Football Honors is at Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom this evening of Friday, Dec. 2nd. Amongst a star studded class for the ACC football Honors 2022, we welcome NFL football great and ACC honoree and quarterback from Syracuse University, Donovan McNabb.



This is a big honor and I feel privilege to make such an impact during that time” says McNabb. "I played football at Syracuse University 95-'98 and not too many people know that I was on the National Championship Syracuse basketball team as well; we lost to Kentucky" says McNabb.

This year’s 14-member group honorees includes Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, Clemson’s Terry Allen, Duke’s DeVon Edwards, Florida State’s Terrell Buckley, Georgia Tech’s Demaryius Thomas (posthumously), Louisville’s Bilal Powell, Miami’s Chuck Foreman, North Carolina’s Natrone Means, NC State’s David Amerson, Pitt’s Darrelle Revis, Virginia’s Thomas Jones, Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick and Wake Forest’s Ricky Proehl and of course me. “I’m fine with all the accolades (6X Pro Bowler, 37K+ yards passing, 234 TDs and 3K rushing yards &20 rushing Tds) and I count it a privilege to be consider for even the highest honors (Hall of Fame) in my NFL career” says McNabb.

Join the celebration! This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors reception at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2. Also there is an on-field pregame festivities at the 18th annual Subway ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air (tape delay) the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.