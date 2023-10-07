The AJ and the Cool Kids gala is coming up

You can buy tickets or buy silent auction items to contribute to the cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AJ and the Cool Kids was founded by Tonya Tolson, a local mom, educator, and her husband, Antonio, who are on a mission to de-stigmatize the autism diagnose and educate families and communities on the early-intervention resource available to them - often at no cost.

More and more children are being diagnosed with autism under 3 in our community, and that’s the age until services for autism are free.

AJ and the Cool Kids is hosting a fundraiser, a Mardi Gras themed gala on August 5th at 7 pm at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. Last year was their inaugural gala and they were able to award one family $1,000 for autism care and they’d like to help at least two families this year.

For more information, visit ajandthecoolkids.com

