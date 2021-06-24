The Barclay a beautiful retirement community

Looking for senior living look no further the Barclay has all you need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a senior living communities that checks every box, look no further than the Barclay at SouthPark. The Barclay is a senior living community that specializes in Independent and assisted living as well as memory care and skilled nursing with short term rehab. Judi Donovan the Campus director says “If you’ve been out in the market shopping around this might be the time to make a move to The Barclay at SouthPark and capitalizes on the hot senior market.”

The Barclay is unique. Its financial model features a rental opportunity and an easy 13 month lease. There is also a flexible dinning opportunity. Donovan says “the residents can use their dining dollars for the month on a daily basis to take advantage of casual dining at the Bistro or a little more fancy dining at The Grille. It’s a flexible way to choose where and when one dines.” All in all the Barclay offers comfort, luxury and style.