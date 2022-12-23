The battle over Screen Time rages on!

Parents try to get a grip on kids having too much Screen Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A common problem among households is the fight that parents with their kids over Screen time. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach, Beatrice Moise.

Screen time" is a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching TV, working on a computer, or playing video games. Screen time is sedentary activity, meaning you are being physically inactive while sitting down. Very little energy is used during screen time.

Most American children spend about 3 hours a day watching TV. Added together, all types of screen time can total 5 to 7 hours a day. When Children have to get off their screens usually arguments ensue. Kids wanting more time, pleading “Why do I have to get off?”. Sometimes parents are bewildered and don't know what they need to do. Here are some suggestion to help mitigate the problems with too much Screen time.

Tip 1: Co-viewing - This is a great way to participate in your child life. IT can build positive interaction with you and your child. It’s a way to close the generation gap and makes it less stressful when you tell your child that it time to take a break from the screen.

Tip 2: Give another options - Telling the child no more screen time while giving them something else to do is a good way to ease the tension of having to put down their screen. The y may put down the screen and subsequently, read a book, play a game, or gather with friends.

Tip 3: Model good behavior- Kids watch what you do and not what you say. It may be imperative to put down your screen, to set a good example for your child.

Tip 4: Set boundaries and Time Limits – the recommendation from the clinical professionals is 2 hours a day