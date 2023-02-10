The Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival is coming up

You can attend the Au Naturale' Spirits-Free Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wildly successful BayHaven Food & Wine Festival will return for a third year, Oct. 4-8 in Charlotte.

It features new venues in Charlotte’s Uptown and historic west side neighborhoods, but maintains 100 percent of the same vibe: loudly and proudly celebrating Black foodways and the industry members who make it possible. The theme of the festival is “Wild & Free 2023,” drawing inspiration from popular culture movements of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The lineup is packed with educational opportunities and dining experiences, and tickets are on sale now on the website, starting at about $100.

One of the festival highlights is the Au Naturale' Spirits-Free Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Chef Brandon Staton of Uptown Yolk and Chef Chayil Johnson of Community Matters Cafe will lead this family-friendly event featuring non-alcoholic beverage pairings with each plated course. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Community Matters Cafe, which engages the community and helps provide recovery services to men and women who struggle with substance abuse and homelessness. In alignment with the mission of the cafe, no alcoholic beverages will be served during this event. Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. 1st St.; $160 per person

For more information, including details about sponsorship, participation and volunteering, visit bayhavenfoodandwine.com and follow the festival on Instagram @bayhavenfoodandwinefestival.

