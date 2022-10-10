The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is here

Celebrating and showcasing nearly 100 Black Chefs and Mixologists from across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking two of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today: food and wine!

We are now just nine days away from "The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival" here in charlotte. On Monday, Chef Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier from BayHaven Restaurant Group dropped by to tell us more about the special event..

The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, is scheduled for October 19th the 23rd in Charlotte. BayHaven Food & Wine festival celebrates the highest level of black chefs and beverage makers from all over the country.

The festival is a five-day celebration of Black foodways and the industry members who make them possible, the festival will honor the diaspora, foster education, and create meaningful and joyous moments of celebration. Charlotte, NC, has become a true melting pot, drawing folks from around the world. We envision a world where that diversity and representation is equally visible in the arena of elevated food conversation and food festivals.

Since opening their first restaurant just outside of Charlotte, NC, in 2012, three-time James Beard nominated chef Gregory Collier and wife/business partner Subrina Collier have been unstoppable.

In 2016, Greg and Subrina were among the founders of The Soul Food Sessions, a series of innovative dining events designed to acknowledge and support people of color in the culinary arts, restaurant and hospitality industries and beverage services.

Subrina is a 2020 James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow, and the pair serve on President Joe Biden’s Small Business and Entrepreneurs Advisory Council.