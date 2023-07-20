The BBB talks about the new Threads App

Some scammers are already targeting people on Threads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by the Better Business Bureau, to talk about the new App "Threads".

Threads is designed to be a direct competitor with Twitter, and connected to instagram.

While it appears to be the next "big thing" be careful where you click - scammers are already targeting Threads users.

Some people have gotten so fed up they've deleted their Threads account..but in some instances - it's been reported - people have accidentally deactivated their instagram accounts.

Tom Bartholomy says if there is ever a link "hover" before you click on it, and it will tell you where the link is truly coming from.

Threads had a hundred million people sign up for accounts in the first week, but now some people aren't so thrilled with what they've encountered.

BBB says "it's understandable....you don't know what you don't know...be careful where you click."

BBB.org can help you learn more.

